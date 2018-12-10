Motaung brushes off the sharp criticism that's greeted Middendorp's return to Chiefs

‘‘We expect negativity and this puts us properly in line with what we want to achieve.

‘‘We do expect that even if I bring Mourinho I will get negativity‚ even if I bring Sir Alex Ferguson they will say he is old‚ he’s this and he is that.

‘‘There would be criticism everywhere. So we welcome all the negativity and like the coach (Middendorp) says‚ the results will show.”

The former Maritzburg United‚ Lamontville Golden Arrows‚ Arminia Bielefeld‚ Chippa United and Bloemfontein Celtic coach was working as technical director for Bangkok United in Thailand when Chiefs came calling.

He rejoined Chiefs on a two-and-a-half year contract after the club sacked Italian Giovanni Solinas on Friday.

Motaung said they have maintained contact with the German over the years and they began discussion about a return to Naturena two weeks ago.

‘‘For us we are more comfortable bringing back Ernst back because we have experience with him‚“ Motaung said.

‘‘We know his pedigree and his work ethic.

"We never parted ways in such a matter that we could not even talk — we have been commentating over the years.