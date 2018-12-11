Ernst Middendorp had better not take too long making himself comfortable in his surroundings back as head coach at Kaizer Chiefs‚ because he is expected to hit the ground running‚ Amakhosi football manager Bobby Motaung has said.

Middendorp made a sensational return to Naturena‚ where he coached from 2005 to 2007‚ replacing Giovanni Solinas within hours of his predecessor being axed on Friday.

Chiefs have made it clear that one of their reasons for the departure of Solinas just five months into his contract was that they believe they still can salvage something – a trophy‚ good performance in the Caf Confederation Cup‚ or even the league – from their 2018-19 season.

Motaung‚ asked if there is a short-term target for Middendorp in the first six months of his two-and-a-half year contract‚ made no bones of what is expected of the 60-year-old former Maritzburg United‚ Bloemfontein Celtic and Arminia Bielefeld coach.

“We don’t have short-term and that. He’s got a two-and-a-half year contract. So he’s hitting the ground running‚” Motaung said.