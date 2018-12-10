Kaizer Chiefs appoint Shaun Bartlett as new coach Ernst Middendorp's assistant

Former Bafana Bafana striker Shaun Bartlett has been appointed as Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach with immediate effect.

Bartlett joins Chiefs on a two-and-a-half year deal and will assist recently-appointed coach Ernst Middendorp‚ who himself joined the club a few days ago on a similar contract length.

Chiefs sacked Italian Giovanni Solinas on Friday and will play their first game under the new coaching duo when they face Supersport United on Wednesday night.