Ernst Middendorp has said he has identified two or three key areas that need improving immediately from Kaizer Chiefs as he begins his second tenure as head coach against SuperSport United at Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday night.

All eyes will be on Middendorp‚ and what changes he might have been able to instill at seventh-placed Chiefs in a short period of time since his appointment on Friday‚ in the Absa Premiership matchup against sixth-placed Matsatsantsa.

Amakhosi’s new coach said‚ aware that Chiefs’ morale is low from poor results‚ he made an effort not to begin work in training from Saturday overloading the players with too much new information.

“I’m aware that points must come.

"But the team now has this feeling of not being successful for the past few weeks‚ and not really feeling good about it‚” Middendorp said.