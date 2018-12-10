Middendorp sidesteps critics to take the Chiefs hot seat

New Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp believes he is the right man for the job to return the glory days back to the Naturena club.

The German was appointed on Friday following the announcement that Giovanni Solinas had been fired.

However, Middendorp's appointment has been received with an uproar of disapproval from a section of Chiefs supporters.

The man who came to be known as “Middendraw”, for his alleged tendency to play for draws, had his first stint with Chiefs between 2005 and 2007. The 60-year-old surely has nerves of steel to ignore such hostility by the club's supporters, who are prone to harsh criticim of coaches when results are not going the team's way.