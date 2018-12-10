Middendorp sidesteps critics to take the Chiefs hot seat
New Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp believes he is the right man for the job to return the glory days back to the Naturena club.
The German was appointed on Friday following the announcement that Giovanni Solinas had been fired.
However, Middendorp's appointment has been received with an uproar of disapproval from a section of Chiefs supporters.
The man who came to be known as “Middendraw”, for his alleged tendency to play for draws, had his first stint with Chiefs between 2005 and 2007. The 60-year-old surely has nerves of steel to ignore such hostility by the club's supporters, who are prone to harsh criticim of coaches when results are not going the team's way.
“I have my confidence and I know what I am doing. I know the club and know the brand of Kaizer Chiefs with this huge support,” Middendorp said on Monday morning at the club’s headquarters in Naturena.
“There is no one who can [refuse] this call. It’s a huge challenge and expectations are there but I jumped in straight away to join the team.”
Middendorp was plucked from his job as technical director at Bangkok United in Thailand. The former Maritzburg United boss is looking forward to his first match against SuperSport United at the Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday.
“We need to show our abilities in a proper way and to respect SuperSport who have had good results and are in a good position. We have to perform on a high level.”