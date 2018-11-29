Give Banyana heroines what they deserve

For some time now, Banyana Banyana have been the pride of SA. But this week's historic success at the Africa Women's Cup of Nations in Ghana deserves even louder plaudits.

The SA national team beat Mali 2-0 on Tuesday to ensure a first-ever passage to the World Cup, taking place in France next year.

Considering that Banyana found themselves in a tough group that included Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and Zambia, there were doubts initially as to whether they would even make it out the group, let alone to the final.

Not only have they confounded the sceptics, our ladies have set the bar so high that they go into the final on Saturday against Nigeria as firm favourites.

It's something that is unheard of - a South African team to face the big nemesis from west Africa as favourites.

This is because Banyana have undoubtedly been the most consistent team at the eight-team tournament in Ghana, unbeaten thus far and having scored the most goals. Crucially, they made a statement in their very first match, scoring a 1-0 win over the self-same Nigeria. Banyana have not looked back since.