Remember Ntuli by empowering youth

How well can this metaphor succinctly catch the mood and caricature of the period just before September 29 1991, when Samuel "Sam" Hambokwakhe Sfuba Ntuli was killed?

At the time, he was general secretary of Civic Associations of Southern Transvaal (Cast) and on the day he was assassinated talks were to be concluded in preparation for the launch of the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco).

Ntuli was shot dead in Khumalo Street, Thokoza township.

At the time of his death, many liberators in the area were being targeted and killed by the apartheid government. On October 7 1991, the day Sam Ntuli was laid to rest, at least 18 people were killed.

As we remember Ntuli, we would have wanted to do that in better living conditions.

But we are faced with high unemployment and poor living conditions in the townships.

The much-talked-about township economy has not been implemented to the point of benefitting the majority in the townships.

Young people that Ntuli would have loved to see enjoy the fruits of freedom are the ones who are unskilled and are roaming the township streets doing nothing. Those who want to be entrepreneurs do not have access to finance.