Algeria shelves subsidy reforms before presidential elections

Algeria is backtracking on some economic reforms such as cutting costly subsidies as the country wants to minimise the risk of protests before presidential elections next year, according to the budget data and experts.

The North African oil producer country had said at the start of the year subsidies for fuel and other products would be lowered from 2019 to rein in spending following a fall in oil revenues from 2014 to 2017. It gave no specifics.

But its draft budget for next year includes a 7 percent increase in subsidy spending, accounting for 21 percent of the budget.

The rise will be used to subsidise basic food items including milk and cereals as well as housing, officials say.

The government had also approved this year higher and new taxes for some products and increases in subsidised fuel prices for the third straight year. But no new such hikes are planned for next year, according to the draft.

Analysts said a rise in oil prices this year had made officials confident of being able to postpone cuts in subsidies, part of welfare spending to discourage dissent, without straining public finances.

Speaking to Reuters, central bank governor Mohamed Loukal noted that the 2019 budget assumes oil prices at $50 (R718.33) a barrel, whereas benchmark crude prices are around $67 (R962.56) , and hit $87 (R1 249.89) last month.

Finance Minister Abderrahmane Raouia signalled the change in tack this month. "Our subsidy policy will be maintained because Algerian citizens still need it," he said, without giving details.

AVOIDING UPHEAVAL

Algeria has avoided upheaval like other Arab countries but riots broke out in 2011 over a rise in sugar and cooking oil prices.

This year doctors and teachers went on strike for months over work conditions, while the unemployment rate remains at around 11 percent.

Youth unemployment is believed to be higher.