Why youth choose booze over books

I read a book titled Books or Booze by a local author by the name of Prayforce Mashilane and I was left with a mind full of questions about the choices that our youngsters make about their lives.

I wonder why our young people choose to destroy their lives through booze when they have the choice to build their lives through books.

The book explains the importance of education. Having read this eye-opening book, I'd like to talk to our young dreamers and parents alike.

Life is about choices. The choices we make today will go on to determine our future. If you make bad choices about your life today, it may go on to haunt you for the rest of your life. If you choose books you may rejoice in your life until the end.