We owe it to the class of 1976 to empower young African people

In South Africa, June is youth month. Such an honour was paid in full by the youth of 1976, who rose up against an unjust system of oppression.

Heroes like Tsietsi Mashinini, Hastings Ndlovu, Hector Pieterson, Mbuyisa Makhubo and Antoinette Sithole will never be forgotten for the role they played together with many others on June 16 1976.

Sadly, many others aren't known or celebrated like the few I have just mentioned.

As a young female farmer, I'm eternally grateful to those who sacrificed their lives for my freedom. The youth of 1976 always walk with me through my daily farming duties.

We have a duty as farmers to cultivate the land and ensure food security and access for South Africans.

There are many challenges that still face the youth but, like the the class of 1976, we must fight on.

The lesson learnt from the youth of 1976 is that there is progress to be made through unity on priority issues that affect young people.

Youth unemployment on the continent, for example, ranges from about 13% in sub-Saharan Africa to 30% in some north African states, a troubling statistic that illustrates the untapped talent and huge resources of the youth talent that can shift the narrative of Africa.