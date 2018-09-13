AfriForum's land submission shows disdain for constitution

The joint constitutional review committee that is overseeing the process on the proposal for land expropriation without compensation has concluded oral submissions.

It was an opportunity to hear from a myriad of organisations that have applied their minds to the issue and have produced findings and recommendations based on their research and expertise.

But it was also an opportunity to see the hardened attitudes of certain sections of South African society on full display.

Most notable was AfriForum's submission.

In the 10 minutes allocated for its presentation, the deputy CEO of the rights group claiming to represent the views and interests of Afrikaners, Ernst Roets, put on full display his arrogance and disdain not only for the ANC and EFF in particular, and committee and the constitutional review process in general, but for the very premise upon which SA's constitutional democracy is built.