Many capable people to replace Nene if he is removed - Ramaphosa's spokesperson

There are a lot of capable people who would be able to replace finance minister Nhlanhla Nene should President Cyril Ramaphosa accept his offer to resign.

This is according to Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko who spoke as the country awaits an announcement at 4:30pm on Tuesday afternoon about Nene’s future.

“We have no doubt that there are a lot of capable South Africans who would be able to diligently carry out the work of a finance minister if the president was to take a decision that he would like to replace minister Nene,” said Diko.

According to Diko, Ramaphosa’s imminent announcement on Nene could go either way.