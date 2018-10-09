Unintended result of the outrage over Nene

"From the onset I knew that the president had made up his mind and it would not change," Nene told colleague Qaanitah Hunter soon after his appointment was announced.

"I tried to resist a little, but I knew. He had made up his mind," he said.

Nene was not the only victim of Zuma's Gupta-influenced axe who was not eager to return to government once Ramaphosa took over.

His erstwhile deputy in the finance portfolio, Mcebisi Jonas, was able to convince Ramaphosa that he was better off trying his hand out in business, rather than joining the cabinet.

Given the developments of the past few days, Nene must be thinking to himself that perhaps he should have been as emphatic as Jonas in saying no.

For now his political future hangs in the balance. And if Ramaphosa does decide to drop him from cabinet on the basis of the controversy surrounding Nene's revelation that he had several private meetings with the Guptas while serving as deputy minister as well as finance minister, there is no guarantee that the opportunities he had in business before his February appointment would still be available.

The Gupta meetings saga, especially the fact that he concealed the facts around it until recently, appears to have severely damaged Nene's reputation.

But whatever Ramaphosa's decision on the minister's future, one issue we will have to consider as the public are the possible ramifications of the aftermath of Nene's appearance before the commission of inquiry into state capture.

If Nene does indeed lose his job for finally owning up to having visited Saxonwold and other Gupta properties, would this not scare off other cabinet ministers, senior civil servants and politicians from appearing before the commission and telling deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo what they know and saw?