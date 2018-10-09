Nene has bucked trend by coming clean about meetings with the Guptas

When Bathabile Dlamini said everyone within the ANC upper echelons had "smallernyana skeletons", we didn't know just how prophetic those words were.

All along Nhlanhla Nene presented a squeaky clean image, until the state capture commission of inquiry proved that he's not so clean after all. He has even gone as far as apologising for the indiscretion of meeting those hated Gupta parasites. Someone warned that this commission of inquiry could have unintended consequences. So far, that line of thinking is being proven.

If reports that Nene has asked Cyril Ramaphosa to relieve him of his duties are true, it's a good decision from Nene's side. What is worrying is the reaction of flawed moralists relentlessly bashing Nene.