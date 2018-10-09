Nene has bucked trend by coming clean about meetings with the Guptas
When Bathabile Dlamini said everyone within the ANC upper echelons had "smallernyana skeletons", we didn't know just how prophetic those words were.
All along Nhlanhla Nene presented a squeaky clean image, until the state capture commission of inquiry proved that he's not so clean after all. He has even gone as far as apologising for the indiscretion of meeting those hated Gupta parasites. Someone warned that this commission of inquiry could have unintended consequences. So far, that line of thinking is being proven.
If reports that Nene has asked Cyril Ramaphosa to relieve him of his duties are true, it's a good decision from Nene's side. What is worrying is the reaction of flawed moralists relentlessly bashing Nene.
I have a feeling that this commission is still going to claim many high-profile victims. Nene so far has bucked the trend by admission of his role. Many of the usual suspects have dismissed the whole process. Still, I have some respect for Nene.
Sadly, Nene's fall has showed just how rotten Ramaphosa's cabinet is, having so many ministers under a dark cloud.
Those who believe Ramaphosa is waiting for next year's election and will then appoint his own cabinet are becoming less convincing with each passing day.
These people are causing irreparable damage to our country's image.
Richardson Mzaidume
Pimville