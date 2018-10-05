Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene has apologised to all South Africans for meeting the embattled Gupta brothers at their home and businesses‚ begging for the country's citizens to forgive him‚ saying that the meetings had been a "mistake".

In a statement issued on Friday by the finance ministry‚ Nene said during his testimony this week before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry‚ he made reference to "the visits I made to the premises of the Gupta family business in Midrand as well as their residence in Saxonwold‚ Johannesburg.

"These visits took place during the period from 2010 to 2014‚ when I was deputy minister and finance minister respectively. Part of my duty as a public office bearer is meet fellow South Africans and other shareholders when they request to do so.

"However‚ I was wrong in meeting the Guptas at their residence and not in my office or at least a public place."