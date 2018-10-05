In the wake of disclosures this week that finance minister Nhlanhla Nene previously met the controversial Gupta family‚ a report has found that his son was involved in securing a Public Investment Corporation (PIC) investment while his father was still chair of the corporation.

The Mail & Guardian and amaBhungane reported on Friday that Siyabonga Nene asked the PIC to fund part of a deal between a company he ran with business partner Muhammad Amir Mirza — Indiafrec Trade and Invest — to acquire 50% of S& S Refinery LDA in Mozambique in 2014.

Later that year‚ a new company owned by Mirza‚ Zaid International‚ was mentioned in the deal‚ while Siyabonga Nene’s name and Indiafrec fell away.