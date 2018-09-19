Freeing use of the herb a legal high.

"You can get stoned at home."

This and other funny-sounding headlines on Tuesday marked the historical ConCourt judgment on the use in private of dagga.

The ruling is no joke but a momentous adjustment to the country's criminal justice system. This essentially means that if an adult person smokes dagga at his home and without bothering other people, he can no longer be seen as engaging in an act of crime.

We welcome the ruling, more so because it will free the police from the tedious task of chasing after dagga users and focus on the real business of fighting crime and lawlessness.

Significantly, this judgment comes only a week after the police minister revealed that the SAPS was understaffed by as much as 10000 personnel.

Judge Raymond Zondo's judgment went a step further by stating that users can grow the herb on their properties for private use, as well as being free to travel with it wherever they want to go.