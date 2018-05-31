Cyril's first 100 days in office more about undoing than doing

Much has been made of President Cyril Ramaphosa's first 100 days in office.

The opposition and various other quarters of society have climbed on this bandwagon, giving him various scores out of 10.

Evaluating the performance of a president periodically is useful for the strengthening of accountability.

In particular the 100 days' evaluation serves as a reminder that the electorate and society at large pays attention to what incumbents say and how they deliver on what they promise.

But the trouble with this evaluation cycle is that it treats Ramaphosa's current term as synonymous with a regular full term in office.

It disregards the reality that Ramaphosa's being in office at this time was a matter of contingency. Ramaphosa is president today because the ANC was compelled to do damage control.

This presidency, which is really a caretaker presidency, that aimed to arrest the downward spiral into the economic and political abyss ahead of the 2019 elections, is more about undoing than doing. The decisions and actions that Ramaphosa has taken in the 100 days of his ascendancy have been about unravelling the web of chaos and dysfunction that has engulfed state institutions and entities at all levels.

From his reshuffling of cabinet ministers to the shake up of boards of state- owned enterprises, to the quick moves in trying to shore up confidence in the economy by appointing a credible and competent economic adviser and envoys - all this is aimed at turning the tide.

Even on the question of land, although Ramaphosa and the ANC have been emphatic about committing to expropriating land without compensation, the reality is that the party is still skating close to the edges of the issue. It is using the parliamentary process that is running parallel to the party's own deliberations on the matter as cover to delay sending a clear signal about changes to the constitution.