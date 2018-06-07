Complex tapestry of the past has no one neat, simplistic account

As a start, it is important to address the point about a pro-ANC history curriculum.

Motshekga this point early on in her address to the media, saying "I must emphasise that we are in no way attempting to rewrite history for the benefit of the new ruling elites. This project is not a propaganda exercise destined to shore up and buttress support for the oldest liberation movement in Africa, the ANC.

"As a principle, we are against the rewriting of history for the sole purpose of achieving short-term political expediency."

This disclaimer should be welcomed but it would be foolhardy to take it at face value. Motshekga is a senior member of the governing party; she is the party's functionary in government. And so her words should be taken with a pinch of salt.

She can give all the platitudes, but the reality is that what kind of history curriculum will result from this proposed revision would not be solved at that level.

It will rely on the attitudes of those tasked to undertake the project. What would their political aims be? How will the department ensure they produce the best and most factual account?

History is a contested subject. Although it is generally understood that history is about gathering facts of what happened in the past and presenting those facts, the understanding of those facts and their import is subject to interpretation.

There is not just one interpretation of the facts and events of the past. Meaning is ascribed to them depending on what vantage point an individual or a group sits.

Perhaps then the problem could be addressed by ensuring that the team of historians and educators for the project is reflective of the varying experiences and cultural heritage in SA.