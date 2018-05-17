ANC rift making it difficult for president to take charge

As 2019 edges closer, there is an air of instability and uncertainty about President Cyril Ramaphosa's ability to hold things together.

The outcome of the ANC's 54th elective conference at the end of last year, which saw Ramaphosa take over as head of the governing party, elicited optimism both at home and abroad.

The euphoria was greater when Ramaphosa forced Jacob Zuma's hand and left him little choice but to resign, allowing himself to rise to the highest office in the land.

This was a triumph that opened the door for "the new dawn", as Ramaphosa has termed it - doing away with the rot entrenched during Zuma's tenure.

It has become clearer since then that Ramaphosa is merely an interim president and is having an uphill battle in gaining the confidence and acceptance of significant factions in the party.

Indeed, those that oppose him are not concerned about the future of the party but are more concerned about their narrow interests.

Given the history of guaranteed electoral victories for the ANC in previous general elections, it has been generally accepted that Ramaphosa is the president-in-waiting.

But the odds heading towards the 2019 poll seem to point less to a guaranteed victory for the ANC and for Ramaphosa.