Undemocratic trends in political parties risk contaminating state

It is the norm at election time for much attention to be placed on political party manifestos, their programmes and utterances by leaders of those parties.

The more controversial the utterance or message, the more likely it is to get press and dominate headlines.

But what is equally important during this period is to scrutinise the internal practices of political parties.

At the Independent Electoral Commission's briefing to parliament this week, IEC senior manager on election matters Granville Abrahams outlined some of the risks to next year's election. Among them were fiscal constraints, cyber-attacks and increased internal party conflict, particularly in relation to compiling party lists.

The former two risks are within the IEC's ambit to mitigate. The latter is not.

The issue of increasing internal party conflict is a cause for concern but not on the simple basis that there is conflict in parties.

Where there are different minds and a plurality of interests, there is bound to be some disagreement and controversy.

Given that conflict is inherent, of importance is how issues are resolved.

Political parties in South Africa function within a constitutional democratic framework. It does not matter what their ideological leanings are or on which side of a policy debate they stand, they ought to function democratically.

Internal party democracy is all the more important in this country where political parties are central as the conduits through which the will of the people is channelled.

It is in political parties that decisions over leadership are made. And those choices have implications for broader society. That leadership could potentially become installed in public office and have a huge influence on the wellbeing of residents of municipalities and provinces.