Security of land tenure vital for people to build wealth

Change in posture of the ANC has given greater impetus to the panel report which speaks to the areas that need to be addressed using the constitution. The panel identifies two main categories of problems with land reform thus far.

The first has to do with delivery failures in the redistribution and restitution of land. For clarity, redistribution "refers to reallocation to black peoples of land reserved for white people by the Land Acts of 1913 and 1936" and restitution "is limited to people who can prove they were dispossessed of land after 1913 through racially discriminatory laws and practices".

Key concerns have to do with long delays in processing claims, corruption in the allocation of claims and the consolidation of claimants into "dysfunctional groups of people" who have no relation, leading to intractable disputes.

The second category has to do with security of tenure. People across the country feel vulnerable to dispossession even in a democratic SA. This is more so on communal land administered by chiefs.

The trend of traditional leaders asserting that they are the sole custodians of communal land, thus giving them the right to sign agreements with mining companies and investors to the disregard of rural communities, is on the increase.

It is this trend Motlanthe was referring to traditional leaders who behave like "village tinpot dictators". Farmworkers who are often subject to evictions are also included in this category.

The report highlights that "the relatively few people who do get land through redistribution and restitution do not get secure rights to the land they acquire". Security of tenure is a major impediment both in rural and urban areas.