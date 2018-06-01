Safa to vote for woman deputy pres on Sunday

The SA Football Association (Safa) council will meet on Sunday in Johannesburg to confirm three of their four vice-presidents.

This was confirmed by Safa president Danny Jordaan, who yesterday had a formal engagement with the media over breafast since his

re-election last weekend.

PSL chairman Irvin Khoza is already guaranteed one of the vice-president seats by virtue of being the chairman of the Premier Soccer League.

The council, previously known as the national executive committee, will have to vote in the other three. This will take place at Safa House.