Black parents must show more outward displays of affection to their children

I was watching a local talk show recently where they talked about motherly love.

I found the show quite intriguing as the three hosts engaged on this topic on a personal tone.

Let me start by saying that two of the hosts were black and one coloured.

As these ladies reminisced about their motherly love, the one thing that stood out for me was that love is somewhat cultural.

All of them were talking about the same thing, but in different ways of expression.

One of the ladies confirmed that there is an existence of "black love".

She concluded that black parents love differently and this is inherent from one generation to another.

She said that black parents express love in the same way they received it from a young age.

This, then, becomes the manner in which they raise their children.

Of course this is subjective, but it's infrequent that parents would raise their children differently from how they were raised - maybe the financial factor could be the only difference.