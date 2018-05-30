Suspected abusers shouldn't get public support, it sends out a horrific message

Rape allegations against South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan should be a cause for concern for most South Africans

Post-apartheid, this country has become the most violent society when it comes to woman abuse, femicide and domestic violence.

New reports say a prominent 40-year-old author alleged that Jordaan groped her, tried to force himself on her and attempted to rip off her underwear at a five-star hotel in Sandton in 2011.

The Sunday Times reported that the woman - in an affidavit - said Jordaan had sexually assaulted her on three occasions, and quoted his lawyer as saying the latest allegations were an attempt to stop his client from participating in the Safa elections over the weekend.

What cheek.

Although innocent until proven guilty, these allegations cannot be ignored because Jordaan has held influential positions in government and the soccer fraternity.

The government he served has been at the forefront of fighting for an end to abuse against women and children through various campaigns, including the 16 Days of Activism for no Violence against Women and Children.

It also tabled and passed legislation that assists women in coming out and reporting cases of rape that would otherwise never come to the surface.