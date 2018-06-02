South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan says he will move swiftly to repair the damage that was caused by the organisation's recent elective congress.

Jordaan was re-elected as Safa president unopposed a few days ago after his sole opponent in the election held at the Sandton Convention Centre‚ former referee Andile “Ace” Ncobo‚ walked out of the conference.

Ncobo claimed he had been threatened after his attempts to have the congress halted on grounds of various Safa statutes not having been obeyed was unsuccessful.

Jordaan said he would begin the process of unifying the organisation in the coming days so that they all have a common vision.

"I think that it is always the most urgent task after every elections‚" Jordaan said this week.

"All the projects we are talking about‚ we need a single focus‚ a single direction and we need everybody to move in the same direction.

"These are issues that we have to address and we will address over a period of time."

Jordaan won a second five-year term by 236‚ or 95.12%‚ of the 246 votes‚ with two voting against the former 2010 World Cup Organising Committee chief executive‚ one vote spoilt‚ and the remaining 10 either having abstained or being absent.

The Safa image took a massive beating as Jordaan's opponents‚ first Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana and later Ncobo‚ furiously raised questions about the running of the football mother body in public platforms.