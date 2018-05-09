Romantic notion of first love may blind us to the truth

The romantic notion of our first love never fades and we love to throw about idioms when it comes to relationships, such as ou liefde roes nie (old love never rusts).

My friend is in a situation where she is not sure if she should give her high school sweetheart a serious chance at love again, or not.

I told her, without any intention to burst her bubble, that if she is not sure that this may be right, it is the universe and her own instincts that are whispering to her that she must walk this journey with extreme caution.

The problem about first loves and high school sweethearts is that they occurred at a time when everything was so new and exciting.