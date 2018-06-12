Sibling abuse a deep, dark secret many families hide

Domestic violence is such an ugly thing.

The tragic and senseless killing of Nomsa Maduna in Soweto, allegedly by her former lover, again highlighted the seriousness and condensed complexities observed in this type of gender-related violence.

South Africa has one of the highest incidences of domestic violence in the world. Every day, women face physical abuse among other violent crimes.

Regrettably, most people are unaware that domestic violence not only occurs within intimate relationships, but may also occur between siblings where, for example, a brother violently attacks his younger sister, over and over. This happened to a friend, let's call her Kananelo.

Despite sibling violence being a common form of domestic violence, researchers label sibling abuse as a very controversial area of domestic violence, which remains under-researched.

Siblings may bicker and occasionally trade blows over their favorite toys, as well as their parents' love and attention. This is normal. However, my friend Kananelo describes the sibling violence she was subjected to by her brother, who is six years her senior, as anything but normal.