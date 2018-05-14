Everyone must reject prejudice in all forms to get along.

Something which comes up during my diversity training sessions, and frequently in discussions among people of colour, is the perception that white people are invariably racist. Some believe Afrikaans white people are worse than the English speakers.

It would seem that this perception is based on how black people are treated. Just a look is often all it takes to cause so much pain and be highly offensive. This is to say nothing of gestures, speech and other actions. Racism can go in different directions, but people of colour are indeed often on the receiving end (Mabuza, 2017).

However, I feel that perception and reality are not necessarily the same. It would be naive to think everything white people say and do is racially motivated, but racism happens often enough for many South Africans to feel that way.

So, what is really happening in white culture? Whatever it is, at least some of it is offensive to people of colour. Are they all either outright or closeted racists? The answer is certainly no.

What we can say is that all white people, often from a young age, are exposed to racist and biased views from parents, friends, colleagues, etc. What they do with these opinions is up to them. Upbringing determines much of our behaviour, but when we come of age, we are able to make up our own minds.