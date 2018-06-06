High school reunions full of surprises and few shocks.

A high school reunion will really humble you and teach you some important lessons about life.

Falling under the category of unusual working weeks like emergency workers including nurses and the police, it was challenging for the past few years to make it to my high school reunions as I had to work on the Saturdays those braais were held.

By default this past week, I went back home to bury a former high school mate and met a lot of people I had last seen decades ago.

No wonder a friend of mine insisted on going on a diet last year when her matric class was celebrating their 15th anniversary.

She wanted to look good for her former high school sweetheart.

There is a certain pressure and excitement that comes with meeting former classmates and finding out how we all turned out.

This is where you will see how many of us have managed to survive the ravages of life, who among us chose to take the road less travelled or whose path in life has been littered with thorns.