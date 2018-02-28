Breaking up in the bank and heartbreak hotel in China

How does somebody break up with you in a bank, bathong, asked a friend of mine recently when she told me of the latest instalment of an episode in her heartbreak hotel.

I must say I admire her lust for life and her strong belief that one should rather be unlucky in love than be alone. My friend is one of those types who fall in love with the idea of being in love but, from her half-full glass perspective, says she is not afraid to expose herself out there in her quest to find the one.

Unfortunately for her, she also meets a lot of con artists and fly-by-nights in the dating game.

Her latest disaster, John, dumped her in a bank queue in full view of other customers. I always thought John was a tad unstable, but my friend preferred to describe him as eccentric to explain his various curious actions. The two were having a heated lovers' argument as they waited for John to make a transaction at the local bank when he turned around and coldly told her; "I'm really not sure I want you in my life anymore so I suggest we break up right now."

So infantile was his action that for a couple of minutes my friend says she was stunned into silence at the callous manner he suggested a break-up. The worst part was the two of them having to drive back home in the same car in total silence filled with tension. This is not the worst break-up story I have heard and my friends and I agree that if he is man enough to start it, any man owes you an explanation in a private space when they decide to call it quits.