Where do unemployed men get the audacity to cheat?

Sies! Where does a man who is not even working get the confidence and cheek to cheat on a partner who is bringing home the bacon?

Let us be clear, there is no special licence for men to cheat on anyone because they are financially more powerful than their other halves, but we all know that power is a significant aphrodisiac and men who have it cheat just because they can. Plus, many of them can afford to cheat as that credit card has to be swiped for extra birthdays, anniversaries, dining out with the side chick or taking her on vacation.

Now, think about the man who just sits in front of the TV all day watching the sports channel while the woman in the house even takes in a second job to try and support the both of them because she does not want to kick him to the curb when the going gets tough. Instead of being grateful, the sod actually uses your time away from home to invite someone else to your bed. Scandalous!

Instead of meeting you halfway and at least becoming the official handyman in your home or mowing the lawn, you will still be reminding him six months later to replace the globe in the spare bedroom because all his energies are spent on his escapades.

Instead of humbling himself before you and giving you feet and back rubs with a plate of hot food when you cross the threshold, you are more likely to find a stray G-string from his afternoon trysts if you look carefully under the bed.