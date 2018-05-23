Where do unemployed men get the audacity to cheat?
Sies! Where does a man who is not even working get the confidence and cheek to cheat on a partner who is bringing home the bacon?
Let us be clear, there is no special licence for men to cheat on anyone because they are financially more powerful than their other halves, but we all know that power is a significant aphrodisiac and men who have it cheat just because they can. Plus, many of them can afford to cheat as that credit card has to be swiped for extra birthdays, anniversaries, dining out with the side chick or taking her on vacation.
Now, think about the man who just sits in front of the TV all day watching the sports channel while the woman in the house even takes in a second job to try and support the both of them because she does not want to kick him to the curb when the going gets tough. Instead of being grateful, the sod actually uses your time away from home to invite someone else to your bed. Scandalous!
Instead of meeting you halfway and at least becoming the official handyman in your home or mowing the lawn, you will still be reminding him six months later to replace the globe in the spare bedroom because all his energies are spent on his escapades.
Instead of humbling himself before you and giving you feet and back rubs with a plate of hot food when you cross the threshold, you are more likely to find a stray G-string from his afternoon trysts if you look carefully under the bed.
When you are hard at work, the two of them are playing house in a home where you pay the bills, eating the food that you bought and I bet you she even prances around in your favourite housecoat.
Finding out that your man is cheating is hurtful, but finding out that you are sponsoring their dalliance is enough to send anyone over the edge.
You would think that a man who is not bringing home the bacon would know his place and reward you with his faithfulness at least. The story of the unemployed actor whose wife finally called it quits after she discovered a compromising steamy video of him and another woman happens to so many ordinary people every day.
You will leave a few pennies for him to buy bread and even indulge his habits, buying him a pack of cigarettes or a few beers. At the end of the month, to make him look decent like other men, you will share your salary with him so that he can get a pair of decent jeans and takkies. What you don't know is that spoiling your man will not make him more considerate of your feelings if he is a cheat. Smelling divine with a scent you bought him, he will go on a hunt and disrespect you by taking on another lover.
I read a study that I suspect was conducted by men the other day, explaining why men who feel disempowered in relationships are more likely to cheat because by cheating they are made to feel more important and are asserting their dominant identity. What a lot of bulls**t!
If you believe this study you can only conclude that there are two kinds of men in this world, men who cheat when they are empowered and men who cheat when they are disempowered.