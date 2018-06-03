Many women are still scared to share abuse stories, but tide slowly turning.

With the unusually high incidents of femicide, violence against women and rampant sexism in our country, there is something curious that is happening with the #MeToo campaign in South Africa.

In a highly patriarchal society such as ours, one expected the anonymity of social media to empower more victims to come out and report all sorts of incidents of physical and emotional attacks by men.

Beyond an exposé of the odd filmmaker who was said to have raped and groped a number of women, and another well known predator cast member of a popular soapie, it seems women still feel unsafe to share stories of sexual assault and misconduct by powerful men.

When the campaign first broke ground, one thought that by the time it gained traction we would be enthralled for weeks with stories breaking daily.

But it seems our journey is more of the slow-cooking kind, where a lot still has to go into the pot and simmer first, before it can all spill into the open.

I do not need to be convinced that there are many stories out there that need to be told. Tales of bosses, lecturers, colleagues, athletes, actors, sports administrators etc whose predatory acts need to be exposed.

At least we are slowly getting women to come out and unburden themselves of the weight they have carried in silence for far too long.

Many are telling their stories, but maybe not encouraged by the reception they receive.