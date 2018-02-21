The Nkunzi of Nkandla, his critics and protectors

A day after Jacob Zuma resigned as president of the country, Sunday World visited one of his avid supporters and former MP Pretty Xaba at her posh home in Glen Austin, Midrand, to hear what she had to say about Zuma's recall.

Xaba welcomed us into her house, albeit unhappy that we rocked up uninvited. The first picture that greets us on the wall of what looks like a storage room is of Zuma.

Moving into the main sitting room, the TV cabinet is adorned with images of the former president and several members of parliament. An image of Xaba and Zuma above the TV takes centre-stage.

In a hostile disposition, Xaba tells us not to ask her questions about the ANC. She immediately increases the volume of her TV, where a discussion is being held on ANN7 about Zuma's exit.

"I have never been a member of the ANC, it is my twin sister [who's an ANC member] not me. Don't come to my house and ask me questions about the ANC. Leave me alone," she said.