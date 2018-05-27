Rugby part of SA culture and can't be a sole preserve of a few

In May 2015, author Thando Mgqolozana shook the literary world when, during the prestigious Franschhoek Literary Festival, he declared it was "too white" and it was the last time he was participating in it.

He was by turns lambasted and lionised for the stance - with some white observers suggesting he was ungrateful by insulting people who had paid money to attend the panel discussion he was addressing at the time.

Black writers and sympathetic lovers of books sighed in relief as this young writer had so bravely articulated what had been bugging them for a while.

Already in its sixth year at the time, the Franschhoek festival was still more than 90% white in terms of attendance so much so that the insider joke was that the literary jamboree was a "spot-the-darkie" contest.

Others, both black and white, were cynical of Mgqolozana's stance, arguing it was an attention-seeking gimmick that would not lead him anywhere as he might be marginalised by the book world, which is very cliquey.

But Mgqolozana was unfazed. To show his commitment to transformation in the literary world he, together with a number of friends, founded Abantu Book Festival. Now in its third year, the festival is held in Soweto - unlike the exclusive town of Franschhoek, which is not easily accessible to average-income South Africans, both in terms of transport and accommodation.

Contrary to the popular insult that black people do not read, as a writer I have been highly impressed by the number of people who not only turn out at Abantu, but buy lots of books.