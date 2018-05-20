Former Springbok wing Ashwin Willemse’s storming off a live SuperSport set on Saturday has elicited a deluge of comments on Twitter.

Willemse stormed out of the the SuperSport studios after a disagreement with Nick Mallet and Naas Botha on Saturday.

This happened after the Lions had beaten the Brumbies 42-24 in a Super Rugby match at Ellis Park.

It is not clear what led to Willemse's unhappiness‚ but it was reported that the former Springbok and Lions winger had spoken of being labelled a "quota player" and refused to be patronised by individuals who played in the apartheid/segregated era.

Botha is a former Springbok flyhalf who represented the national team 28 times between 1980 and 1992.

Mallett‚ who coached the Springboks between 1997 and 2000‚ played two tests for the Boks in 1984.

Journalist and broadcaster Bongani Bingwa was among those who weighed in about the incident.

Below is Bingwa’s reaction‚ along with several others.