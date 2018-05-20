'I can't work with people that undermine other people' - Ashwin Willemse walks off SuperSport set

In what was an unexpected and shocking twist of drama at the SuperSport studios in Randburg, former Springbok wing Ashwin Willemse walked out of the studio after a disagreement with Nick Mallet and Naas Botha.

This happened after the Lions had beaten the Brumbies 42-24 in a Super Rugby match at Ellis Park.

It is not clear as to what led to Willemse's unhappiness, but it was reported that the former Springbok and Lions winger spoke of being labelled a "quota player" and refused to be patronised by individuals who played in the apartheid/segregated era.