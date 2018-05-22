“I’ve been in the game for a long time like most of us here‚” Willemse said. “As a player‚ I’ve been called a quota for a long time and I’ve worked very hard to earn the respect I have now. “I’m not going to sit here and be patronised by these two individuals (Mallett and Botha) who played their rugby during the apartheid era‚ a segregated era.” Willemse’s comments hinted at racial bias‚ but that was denied on Monday. SuperSport launched a full investigation into the incident and interviewed all three men‚ as well as presenter Motshidisi Mohono‚ on Monday.

Meetings were also conducted with Anthony Banks‚ the director‚ and Mandla Ntsibande‚ the producer‚ who worked on the night. But in a terse statement‚ Willemse made it clear the issue ran much deeper for him.

“We had robust discussions in which I aired my views‚” Willemse said. “I’m very appreciative of the process undertaken by SuperSport. The complexity of the issues is very profound.” According to company CEO Gideon Khobane‚ Mallett and Botha were not guilty of being racist. “We are positive that this was not a racially motivated issue because all parties were very courteous during our discussions that started this morning‚” Khobane said.

The meetings were apparently positive and cordial with the presenters engaging directly with one another. There was a significant move in the parties finding common ground.