A TV spat that shocked SA

If indeed former Springbok Ashwin Willemse was branded a "quota player" by fellow SuperSport presenters "it is sad, especially in this day and age".

This was a reaction of former Lions player Mac Masina to the incident that occurred at the SuperSport studios at the weekend. Willemse walked off a live set following an apparent disagreement with Nick Mallett and Naas Botha.

"I know Ashwin very well and he is a guy who doesn't crack that easily. If indeed, a world cup winner like him was labelled a quota player, then it's quite sad," Masina told Sowetan yesterday.

Though he admitted not having the full details of the Saturday drama at the Randburg studio, Masina claimed "these things have happened in the past and not many speak out or react like the way Ashwin did".