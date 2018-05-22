Letters

Racism is ravaging our social fabric

By Reader Letter - 22 May 2018 - 16:13
Image: Thinkstock

I cannot begin to fathom why former Springbok wing and analyst Ashwin Willemse walked out of a live SuperSport broadcast of a rugby match at the weekend.

But if what's said on social media and in the newspapers is true, then racism seems to be the reason. And if that's proven to be true, the SA Human Rights Commission should investigate the allegations.

Those who say we don't have a problem with race relations are ignorant.

Racism can manifest through commentary or drawings in the media, speeches at public rallies and abuse on the internet - including in e-forums, blogs and on social networking sites.

Disciplinary hearing on rugby club racism claim postponed

The Gauteng Lions Rugby Union has postponed a disciplinary hearing on the alleged incident of racial abuse in a club match between two rugby clubs ...
Sport
6 days ago

Let us all commit to upholding the core values of inclusiveness and diversity by resolving to promote love and to stop hate, to stand up for human rights, and to work diligently to ensure that every member of our community feels accepted and safe.

We need to unite in order to make our world a better place.

Hiresh Ramthol

Lone Hill, Sandton

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘I felt very sorry for him’ Henri van Breda’s former ‘best friend’ speaks after ...
'The result is inescapable': Watch the moment Henri van Breda is found guilty ...
X