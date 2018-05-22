Racism is ravaging our social fabric
I cannot begin to fathom why former Springbok wing and analyst Ashwin Willemse walked out of a live SuperSport broadcast of a rugby match at the weekend.
But if what's said on social media and in the newspapers is true, then racism seems to be the reason. And if that's proven to be true, the SA Human Rights Commission should investigate the allegations.
Those who say we don't have a problem with race relations are ignorant.
Racism can manifest through commentary or drawings in the media, speeches at public rallies and abuse on the internet - including in e-forums, blogs and on social networking sites.
Let us all commit to upholding the core values of inclusiveness and diversity by resolving to promote love and to stop hate, to stand up for human rights, and to work diligently to ensure that every member of our community feels accepted and safe.
We need to unite in order to make our world a better place.
Hiresh Ramthol
Lone Hill, Sandton