Racism is ravaging our social fabric

I cannot begin to fathom why former Springbok wing and analyst Ashwin Willemse walked out of a live SuperSport broadcast of a rugby match at the weekend.

But if what's said on social media and in the newspapers is true, then racism seems to be the reason. And if that's proven to be true, the SA Human Rights Commission should investigate the allegations.

Those who say we don't have a problem with race relations are ignorant.

Racism can manifest through commentary or drawings in the media, speeches at public rallies and abuse on the internet - including in e-forums, blogs and on social networking sites.