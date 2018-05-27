School to be named after icon Sam Nzima

As if the passing of the South African poet and political activist, Keorapetse Kgositsile and that of South African musician Hugh Masekela was not enough, death has once again robbed the nation of another icon, Sam Nzima.

Earlier this month the nation mourned the passing of the iconic photographer and activist.

Although the 83-year-old Nzima received numerous community and church awards, he became famous for the photograph of Mbuyisa Makhubu holding a dying Hector Pieterson which he took during the 1976 Soweto June 16 uprising.

Nzima's funeral, which took place at Lillydale in Bushbuckridge, was attended by many dignitaries including traditional leaders, top brass from the police and leaders of the ANC as well as thousands of mourners.

In addressing the mourners that were gathered to pay their last respects, Deputy President David Mabuza described Nzima as a legend and a giant.

"We are at a loss for words, as we have lost a father, brother and a friend."

He praised Nzima's work for exposing the worst period during apartheid.

"Because of his captivating picture, the whole world took notice of the brutal killings of innocent people in our country," Mabuza said.