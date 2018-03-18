Gentle tale celebrates African humanity

When I first read Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's best-selling novel Americanah upon its release in 2014, I thought it would make a good movie.

Imagine my joy and sense of artistic vindication when actress Lupita Nyong'o, of Black Panther and Twelve Years a Slave fame, confirmed recently she was adapting the novel for the screen.

Having bought the film rights, she originally wanted to make a movie out of it but has since changed her mind. She is now going to make a television mini-series. I think a series would do justice to this thumping tale that spans three countries - Nigeria, Britain and the US - and unfolds over a period of 20 years.

Americanah is probably the most commercially successful novel out of Africa in recent years, having sold over a million copies and catapulted Adichie into a super celebrity who jostles for cover space on fashion magazines with world celebrities such as Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian.

Incidentally, it was Queen Bey who was instrumental in the success of Americanah. When she sampled a few lines from Adichie's essay We Should All Be Feminists for her song Flawless, the American public and so-called "woke" people of the world suddenly took an interest in this hitherto mildly successful Nigerian author.