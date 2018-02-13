Advocate Dominic Khumalo: Eye candy to spend Valentine's Day alone

A young advocate who is giving women on social media heart palpitations with his good looks, says he is so single he even forgot about Valentine's Day.

Advocate Dominic Khumalo earned the nickname "ANC bae" after images of him wearing a black party T-shirt caused a stir on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

Khumalo, whose chiselled physique has impressed Mzansi's ladies, spoke to Sowetan yesterday about the attention he has been getting lately.

"It is humbling but there are many more handsome and beautiful baes in the ANC such as Nelson Mandela, Albertina Sisulu and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela," Khumalo said.

But there is more to the Soweto-born stud than his good looks.