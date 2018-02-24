We are shooting ourselves in the foot by dismissing our indigenous languages

The promotion of indigenous languages shouldn't be done simply because it's cool. Our languages should be taken seriously enough to be used as mediums of instruction in schools. There is enough evidence that children taught in their home language are more likely to succeed in school than their counterparts who learn in a language that is not their own.

It is no accident that many Afrikaners still insist on keeping their schools as Afrikaans-medium institutions where everything is taught in Afrikaans.

I always hear the ridiculous notion from black friends that African languages are not advanced enough to be used to teach such subjects as mathematics, science or geography.

In the Cofimvaba district in the Eastern Cape they have been teaching mathematics in isiXhosa for a while, with astounding results.

There's no word for photosynthesis in Tshivenda? Create it and put it in a biology text. That's how the Afrikaners do it.

While it is true that English is the language of commerce and academia, this truism is exaggerated.

If you have worked in the corporate world in Cape Town, Pretoria and Bloemfontein you would know that Afrikaans is the preferred language in boardrooms of most companies in those cities.

Afrikaans, as we all know, is a new language that remained unwritten until the early 1900s. However, with the political will, it was supported and promoted by successive Afrikaner administrations and the private sector.

Books in this new language were written at neck-breaking speed.

It is no accident that the majority of books published in this country are in Afrikaans and not English.