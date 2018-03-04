Leleti Khumalo still fab as she approaches 50

Leleti Khumalo is South Africa's most enduring national treasure. It has been more than 30 years since the superstar was introduced to the nation as an actress.

As she approaches 50 she remains relevant, mainly because she is blessed with the rare gift of reinventing herself in her art.

The KwaMashu, Durban-born star lost herself completely in the image of a fearless and dungaree-clad schoolgirl in the 1992 big screen adaptation of Mbongeni Ngema's Sarafina!

In 2005, she put on a power suit and the whole nation fell in love with her all over again as businesswoman Busi Dlomo, the object of Jack Mabaso's (Vusi Kunene's) affection in SABC 1 soapie Generations.

Ten years later, after an acting sabbatical, she morphed into matriarch and honourable pastor's wife Zandile "MaNzuza" Mdletshe in Uzalo.

After three years of starring in the country's most -watched TV show, next month

Khumalo will be tasked with convincing the nation that she is MaZulu in e.tv's new daily drama Imbewu: The Seed.

When viewers are first introduced to MaZulu she harbours a deep secret that has haunted her for years and could destroy her family. Her children were not fathered by her infertile husband, but rather his brother - plot set.

Khumalo admits that she is nervous about how audiences will receive her new role.

"I want people to see me in a different way, which is difficult for me and challenging because now I just added Uzalo to the list and I'm trying to get away from that character as much as I can, even though it's still fresh in people's minds," she eagerly expresses.