Zuma didn't disappoint with dramatic twist in finale of soap opera presidency

SA had a leader who sang and danced and gave us new words like Zupta, state capture and Saxonwold shebeen

On Tuesday, when the top leadership of the ANC finally recalled Jacob Zuma from office, and he in turn said he was ready to leave - if only they could give him three to six months to clean up his office - I almost cried tears of desperation.

Not that I was angry at his stubbornness. Like every rational South African, I made peace with his intransigence a long time ago.

I was just sad that the Zuma soap opera which has kept us entertained for the past 10 years was about to end - and it was ending on such an uninspired, jejune note. They fire him, he resigns, and that's it! Where's the drama?

As experienced movie-makers will tell you, bringing the story to an end is always tricky. Do you kill the main character's girlfriend so that the viewer's sympathies deepen?