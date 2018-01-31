The victim has yet to be indentified. Police reported that Khumalo‚ 32‚ was arrested on Monday after they were assisted by members of the community.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said that the during a “thorough interrogation” the man divulged information which aided in the discovery of the woman’s head and other body parts.

Khumalo was remanded in custody for seven days to allow for further investigation and will appear in court again next week.