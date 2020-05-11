'Hospital kept mom's death secret,' says distraught son

When Andrew Chauke's mother died at Mamelodi Hospital a day after she was admitted, the family was not notified.

Despite calls to the hospital to get an update on her condition and a visit to find out what was happening, no one told them that Christina Chauke, 70, had died.

It was not until Andrew's aunt found someone who works at the hospital to check on Chauke on May 5 that the family received news that Chauke died on April 28, a day after she was admitted.

Andrew said his mother became ill on April 27 at her home in Mamelodi West.

"I immediately took her to a doctor. The doctor examined her and instructed me to take her to hospital. I called an ambulance, which arrived and took her to Mamelodi Hospital."