Washington police hunt for gunman who wounded 4 near elite prep school

Police issued a bulletin seeking a man they identified as a “person of interest” in a shooting that left four people wounded near an elite prep school in Washington, D.C., on Friday as investigators searched door-to-door for the culprit.

Eyewitnesses told Reuters and local media outlets they heard bursts of gunfire in the upscale Van Ness neighbourhood of northwest Washington adjacent to the Edmund Burke School just as classes were about to be dismissed for the day.

One man told television station WUSA-TV he heard rapid-fire shots lasting about a minute, then saw a woman running out of a building who appeared to have been grazed by gunfire, followed by other individuals who were apparently wounded.

The eyewitness said he saw other people on the street taking cover behind parked cars and pointing up to a balcony where they presumably believed the gunshots originated.

Authorities said they had no motive for the shooting, which took place along Connecticut Avenue, a major thoroughfare through the city.

Three people struck by gunfire near the private college preparatory school were taken to area hospitals - a 54-year-old man and a woman in her mid-30s with severe wounds, and a 12-year-old girl wounded in the arm, police said.