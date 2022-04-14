New York subway shooter arrested after manhunt, mayor says

Authorities on Wednesday arrested the man suspected of setting off smoke bombs and shooting 10 passengers in a New York subway car, Mayor Eric Adams said, capping a manhunt that had renewed fears of violence in the city's transit system.

“My fellow New Yorkers, we got him. We got him,” Adams told a press conference. “We're going to protect the people of this city and apprehend those who believe they can bring terror to everyday New Yorkers.”

New York Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell said the suspect, Frank James, was arrested with the help of a tip following a 30-hour search.